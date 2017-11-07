Captain Scott selfie among rare photographs to be auctioned

This iconic ‘selfie’ taken by Captain Scott’s team during their 1910-13 Antarctic expedition is to go up for auction at Sotheby’s.

The image was taken after the team arrived at the South Pole to discover that Norwegian explorers had beaten them there by 34 days.

It is one of the last photos taken of the Terra Nova Exhibition team who tragically died on their journey home, just 11 miles from their end point.

The selfie will go to auction in London on November 14 alongside a portrait photograph of Scott and is expected to sell for between £800 and £1,200.

The photograph above of Sir Ernest Shackleton having returned from one of his Antarctic expeditions will also be sold at the auction.

Remembered as one of the key figures in the period of Antarctic exploration, Shackleton led three exhibitions to the region.

The caption of the photograph reads “Just back from the South Pole. This tramp became in after life the famous Sir Ernest Shackleton”

A collection of other material will go to auction alongside the photographs, including a spoon and fork from Scott’s expedition, a handbook to the Antarctic for the 1901 expedition and an account of Shackleton’s last voyage.

The lots make up part of a collection of polar materials in the Travel, Atlases, Maps and Natural History auction to be held at Sotheby’s London.