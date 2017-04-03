Canon UK HQ to host workshops

Canon UK have announced that they will be hosting EOS Training Academy’s workshop programme at their headquarters in Surrey starting this spring

From May 2017 onwards, the EOS Training Academy’s programme will extend its reach to include Canon UK’s head office in Reigate, Surrey. Here Canon users will be able to take part in selected EOS camera and Speedlite workshops as well as visit the EOS epicentre that is Canon’s headquarters.

The workshops on offer in Reigate include the popular camera-specific Optimise courses for the EOS 5D Mark IV, 5DS/R, 5D Mark III, 7D Mark II and 80D, Making the Most series for beginner and enthusiast models and Speedlite for Beginners for those wanting to learn more about flash photography.

The additional workshop venue at Reigate is part of a planned expansion of the academy programme, which now offers three venue locations for Canon users to learn more about their EOS. The other two are also based in the south of the UK in Oxford and Central London (near Euston). There will also be additional locations for Practical Days, including the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT) venues at Slimbridge and Barnes in London, Waterperry Gardens in Oxford, plus the stunning city of York.

A full-day workshop starts from only £99 and includes a comprehensive handout, plus tailored advice and support throughout the day from your tutor. Maximum group size is 12 and sessions are informal, with opportunities for questions throughout the day.

To find out more visit www.eostrainingacademy.co.uk or call 01869 331741 Monday-Friday 9am-5pm to request a copy of the 32-page training brochure.

About EOS Training Academy

EOS Training Academy offers a number of Canon-specific training courses and currently runs over 150 classroom-based workshops and practical days a year around the UK. The lecture team, comprising Nina Bailey, Brian Worley, Brian Hall and Ian McNeill, has over 60 years’ experience of training Canon EOS photographers at all experience levels. The lecturers are all former Canon employees and have intimate knowledge of the EOS system, which they love to share with fellow photographers, whether newcomers to DSLRs or professional photographers