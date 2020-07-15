Canon seeks to cool EOS R5 and R6 overheating debate July 15, 2020

Canon has formally responded to claims that its new EOS R5 and R6 mirrorless cameras overheat during video recording – as well as explaining why it didn’t include a fan for the new bodies, given the demands of 8k video recording.

“The EOS R5, one of the latest additions to Canon’s full-frame mirrorless camera line, offers class-leading autofocus with high-resolution and high frame rate video recording options using the maximum width of the full-frame sensor at high bit rates. Inevitably, this combination of features has the potential to generate some significant heat, which will limit recording time. Canon has taken several steps to manage the potential for overheating… magnesium alloy was used in the body to dissipate heat away from internal components (and) an “overheat control” function to reduce heat generation when the camera is in standby

The decision not to install a fan within the body was made in order to maintain the EOS R5’s compact size, lightweight construction, and weather resistance. Before recording starts, the EOS R5 and EOS R6 display an estimate of the recordable time based on the current camera temperature and the set recording mode.

Canon has published (below) the approximate recording and estimated recovery times for 23°C / 73°F environments and ensures that the camera will warn users when it is getting too hot.”

To reduce heat build up in the R5 when shooting movies, Canon recommends a series of measures, including making sure the Overheat Control function is turned on (it should be by default), turning off the camera between sessions, using an external fan and keeping the camera out of the sun. Recommended cool-down times are in the chart below.

When it comes to the EOS R6, Canon says the camera “can record up to the 29 minutes 59 seconds recording limit in the 5.1K oversampled 4K 60p mode at 23°C / 73°F before encountering any heat-related issues within the camera and up to 40 minutes of 4K at 30p.” Watch out for a full review of both cameras in AP soon.