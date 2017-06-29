Canon reveals the EOS 200D as its latest lightweight DSLR

Hot on the heels of the release of the beginner-DSLR tier EOS 800D, Canon has revealed its releasing a new model to replace the now-four-year-old EOS 100D. Just like its predecessor, the EOS 200D is designed to be lightweight, compact and convenient to carry around.

Aimed squarely at those looking to invest in their first DSLR level camera, as well as people who’d like to learn more about photography and develop their skills, the EOS 200D inherits a good number of features found throughout Canon’s modern range, including the Dual Pixel CMOS AF tech and built-in Wi-Fi also present in the newly announced 6D Mark II.

It comes armed with an upgraded 24.2MP APS-C sensor, offering a much larger pixel count than the original 100D’s 18MP – the same sensor inside the EOS 77D and EOS 800D, in fact. Like much of Canon’s latest range, this comes paired with a Canon DIGIC 7 processor for continuous shooting at 5fps. Native ISO range comes in at 100-25,600 – though this can be extended to ISO 51,200 in its ‘H’ setting.

Autofocus comes in the form of 9 AF points arranged in a diamond pattern, working from -0.5EV to 18EV.

On the outside there are a few button layout changes, but the most obvious difference to its predecessor is a new vari-angle touchscreen at the rear. A simplified mode dial adorns the top plate of the camera, and the on/off switch has been taken off, which should make it considerably less awkward to operate with your thumb. Though very similar in size and dimensions to the 100D, the EOS 200D does feature a more traditional leatherette finish on the grip that’s more in keeping with the other EOS models in the line-up.

There’s also a built-in flash with a guide number of 9.8, and those who require a bit more power can always attach one of Canon’s Speedlite EX series via the hot shoe.

The Canon EOS 200D will be available for purchase in July for £579.99, in black, white and a vintage-inspired silver and tan finish versions. It will also be available as part of a kit alongside the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens for £679.99 or with the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II lens for £649.99.