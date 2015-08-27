Canon revamps ‘legendary’ 35mm f/1.4 reportage lens

Canon has today announced a new version of its 35mm f/1.4L reportage lens, an optic it applauds for achieving ‘legendary’ status



The new Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM is the first lens to incorporate Blue Spectrum Refractive optics – technology featuring an ‘organic optical material’. This aims to significantly reduce chromatic aberration and deliver sharper images, by the refraction of blue light, according to Canon. The nine-blade-aperture lens includes a full-time manual focusing ring and a ring-type ultrasonic motor for ‘extremely quick and near-silent autofocus’. Canon says the lens is the ultimate choice for photojournalists, sports and wedding photographers. The weather-sealed newcomer – designed following feedback from professional photographers – is due out in October, priced £1,799.99.

United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, 27 August 2015 – Canon today introduces the EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM, a new wide angle L-series lens designed for professional photographers wanting to capture their world with a natural perspective. The successor to the legendary EF 35mm f/1.4L USM, the lens is the world’s first to feature Canon’s newly developed Blue Spectrum Refractive optics (BR optics) – ensuring sensational image quality across a diverse range of scenes – from news and sports scenes to weddings.

The EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM has been crafted following feedback from Canon’s community of professional photographers and includes a range of advanced optical technologies to deliver the outstanding image quality professionals expect from a Canon L-series lens. The lens is the first to include BR optics, a new pioneering Canon-developed lens technology featuring an organic optical material, which has been engineered at a molecular level to help significantly reduce chromatic aberration and produce sharper images – via its ability to refract blue light. The BR Optic is integrated into a compound element in the lens. Together with Canon’s high performance lens coatings, including Subwavelength Structure Coating, the EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM delivers results with improved contrast and minimal flare and ghosting.

Natural, reportage-style images for professional photographers

Perfect for capturing images with a documentary feel, using its wide 35mm fixed focal length, the EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM is the ultimate choice for photojournalists, sports and wedding photographers alike. With its wideangle view photographers can shoot subjects in their natural habitat within the context of their environment, and without distortion. To create shots with beautiful background blur and standout portraits, the fast f/1.4, nine blade aperture can be used to control depth of field, as well as enabling photographers to continue shooting as light levels start to fade.

For a rapid response to scenes unfolding in front of your eyes, the EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM features a ring-type ultrasonic motor to drive the extremely quick and near silent autofocus. A full time manual-focusing ring allows you to make fine, real-time adjustments, whether shooting stills or movies.

Flagship L-series design and build

Designed to withstand challenging shooting environments and prolonged use, the EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM boasts the iconic design and build DNA associated with Canon’s flagship L-series lenses. Advanced weather sealing and fluorine coatings help protect the lens against adverse weather conditions and the robust body ensures durability.

EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM key benefits:

A wideangle view with a natural perspective

Superb low-light performance and depth of field control

Sets new standards in image quality

Focuses quickly and discreetly

Keep shooting even in tough conditions

Pricing and availability

The EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM will be available from October 2015 with an SRP of £1,799.99/€2,499.99