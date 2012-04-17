Canon probes EOS 5D Mark III ‘light leak’; issues apology statement

Canon UK has issued an official statement in response to reports of light leaks affecting the new EOS 5D Mark III DSLR

The move follows reports that a design flaw is affecting the camera’s performance in low-light situations.

A Canon UK spokesperson told AP: ‘Canon has identified that when the LCD top light is switched on in very dark situations, the displayed exposure value may change on the EOS 5D Mark III.

‘Canon is now investigating the issue and will announce further details on the Canon support [website] page in due course.’

The spokesperson added: ‘Customer satisfaction remains top priority and we would like to apologise to our EOS 5D Mark III customers for any inconvenience caused.’

Announced on 2 March, the Canon EOS 5D Mark III features a 22.3-million-pixel, full-frame, imaging sensor and costs £2,999.99.