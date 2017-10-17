Canon announces the PowerShot G1 X Mark III

Canon has announced the G1 X Mark III as its new flagship PowerShot compact camera.

Aimed at serious enthusiast photographers, the zoom camera will be available from November 2017.

The headline feature of the new model is the 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor, which Canon says is similar to that used in the EOS 80D DSLR. With an ISO range of 100 to 25,600, it promises high quality images in a wide range of conditions.

The sensor has been placed in a body that is even more compact than its predecessors, measuring in at 115 x 77.9 x 51.4 mm and weighing just 399g.

The built-in zoom lens offers a 24 – 72mm equivalent range and a close-focusing distance of 10cm. Shallow depth of field is created via the APS-C sensor combined with a large f/2.8 – 5.6 aperture, while attractive background blur and circular ‘bokeh’ is created by the lens’ nine-bladed aperture.

Canon’s proprietary Dual-Pixel CMOS AF promises fast autofocus, and 4-stop optical image stabilisation helps give sharp images when shooting in low light. Canon is also trying to reduce the need for post-production by equipping its flagship model with a DIGIC 7 processor, auto lighting optimiser and diffraction correction.

The central 2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder should provide a high-resolution view, with touch and drag auto focus built in to allow quick setting of the focus area using the touchscreen. Canon also claims that the G1 X Mark III will feature weather sealing to protect against dust and moisture.

In terms of filming, the PowerShot G1 X Mark III records Full HD 60p movies in MP4, rather than the 4K that some were hoping for. However, 5-axis dynamic image stabilisation has been included to help steady the footage.

The G1 X Mark III will be available in November 2017 for £1149.

Check out our first hands-on review of the compact camera on our sister site Trusted Reviews.