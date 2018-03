Carl Zeiss has today unveiled an 18mm f/3.5 lens designed for users of full-frame Canon DSLRs.

Carl Zeiss has today unveiled an 18mm f/3.5 lens designed for users of full-frame Canon DSLRs.

The Distagon T* optic is hailed as an ‘ultra-wide angle’ lens capable of delivering a 99 degree field of view.

The EF-mount lens is due out this autumn, costing 1,049 Euros, excluding VAT.

A UK price had yet to be confirmed at the time of writing.