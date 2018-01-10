Canon launches refillable ink tank printer range in UK

Pixma G series promises high yield and low running costs

Canon has announced that its Pixma G series of refillable ink tank printers will now be available on the UK. The range includes four models, all of which offer the same print quality and refillable tank system but different additional features.

Aimed at those seeking low running costs and high printing capacities, Canon claims up to 6000 pages of black, or 7000 colour, before the tanks need refilling.

The printers are designed with four front-facing tanks (three dye based colour tanks, one larger pigment based black tank) making it easy to see the ink levels at a glance, and the tanks are replenished using leak-resistant refill bottles (70ml colour and 135ml black).

Although aimed more at the home office user rather than the dedicated photographer, Canon claims that the quality of photo prints is high enough to meet the demands of most people. Users can print borderless up to A4, and 6×4” photos can be obtained in as little as 60 seconds.

With the WiFi enabled models you can access PIXMA Cloud Link via the Canon PRINT app, allowing you to print photos and documents remotely from cloud services such as Facebook, GoogleDrive, Dropbox, Instagram and more.

Both models are compatible with Mopria on Android so you can print without needing to download additional apps. PIXMA G4510 is also compatible with Apple AirPrint which allows compatible iOS devices to print directly too.

Both the PIXMA G4510 and PIXMA G3510 allow users to simultaneously handle both conventional Wi-Fi connection via a router, and without access to a Wi-Fi router using Wireless Direct or Access Point Mode, making connecting a smart device to the printer simple. The Canon PRINT app, on iOS and Android can also be used for printing, scanning and copying purposes, as well as printer maintenance.

There are four models in the range:

Pixma G1510: a simple, no-frills printer SRP: £179

Pixma G2510: A multi-function printer with the additional benefits of copying and scanning. SRP: £199

Pixma G3510: a multi-function 3-in-1 printer/scanner with the addition of wifi connectivity, supporting smartphone and tablet printing. The pick of the bunch for photographers and most domestic users. SRP: £249

Pixma G4510: a 4-in-1 printer with automatic document feeder (ADF) for the scanner. SRP: £299

The printers will be on sale in the UK from March 2018.