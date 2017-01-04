Update: Canon confirms PowerShot G9 X Mark II

Just ahead of this year's CES event in Las Vegas, Canon's has confirmed the release of the PowerShot G9 X Mark II.

Just ahead of this year’s CES event, Canon’s has unveiled the PowerShot G9 X Mark II.

The model follows much the same idea as the PowerShot G9 X released back in 2015. The sensor maintains its 1in-type dimensions but opts for a 20.1MP pixel count instead of the previous 20.2MP. The lens, meanwhile, has the same 28-84mm (in 35mm terms) f/2.0-4.9 range, and includes a ND filter.

As on the G9 X this lens employs Canon’s Image Stabilizer, which works with Dynamic IS to stabilise videos. The previously seen control ring around the lens, used primarily to regulate the zoom, has also been carried over.

New processor

The processor, however, has been upgraded from the DIGIC 6 engine inside the G9 X to a newer DIGIC 7 option. This has also featured inside the G7 X Mark II and EOS M5, and is said to bring a number of benefits.

Canon states these advantages include improved scene detection and subject tracking. The new processor has also boosted burst shooting rates, from 6fps on the G9 X to 8.2fps here.

The new engine also makes in-camera Raw conversion possible, a feature slowly making its way into the company’s range of cameras.

The G9 X Mark II doesn’t offer 4K video, but does record Full HD footage at a choice of frame rates. Videos and images are recorded to SD, SDHC and SDXC cards, with the latter two up to the UHS-I standard.

Furthermore, while the camera offers Wi-Fi and NFC as before, it’s the first in the series to sport Bluetooth Low Energy technology. This follows its inclusion inside the EOS M5 mirrorless camera last year.

Physically, the camera appears almost identical to the G9 X, although Cann has revised the design of the thumb rest. The 3in LCD next to it, however, appears to be the same display as on the G9 X, with a 1.04million-dot resolution and touch sensitivity.

Price and availability

Available in black and silver/tan finishes, the model will be available in February with an RRP of £449.99/€569.99.