Canon 4000D: new budget-friendly first-time DSLR revealed

Canon’s new 4000D is aimed at those looking to purchase their very first DSLR, being attractively priced for first-time buyers.

As well as announcing the EOS 2000D, Canon has today also announced the EOS 4000D, a second entry-level model to slot in its line-up.

Sitting right at the very start of Canon’s DSLR line-up, it is designed to be as attractive as possible to those with a limited budget but want to enter into the world of DSLR photography.

It features an 18 megapixel APS-C sized sensor, with a Digic 4+ processor and a native ISO range of 100-6400 (expandable to 12800).

Other features of the new DSLR include Full HD video recording, a 2.7-inch, 920k-dot TFT LCD monitor, 3fps continuous shooting and a 9-point autofocusing system.

Feature Guide

In many respects it is very similar to the 2000D, but features a lower-resolution sensor and a smaller LCD screen. In a bid to appeal to new-to-DSLR photographers, it includes an inbuilt Feature Guide to help users get to grips with how the different functions of the camera work.

Further specifications include inbuilt Wi-Fi, Creative Filters and a Scene Intelligent Auto Mode. The camera will be able to be purchased body only, or with an 18-55mm kit lens when it goes on sale from March.

The Canon EOS 4000D price will be £329.99 when bought body only, or £369.99 when bought with the 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens.