Canon 2000D announced: new entry-level DSLR

Featuring a new 24.1 megapixel APS-C sized sensor, the 2000D is the replacement for the 1300D, which was first announced two years ago.

Canon has revealed its latest entry-level DSLR, a follow-on from 2016’s Canon EOS 1300D.

Much of the same specifications can be found on the new model, but it now features an upgraded sensor with 24.1 megapixels (up from the 18 megapixels of the 1300D).

Specifications which have been brought over from the 1300D include the Digic 4+ processor, Wi-Fi connectivity and Full HD video recording. There’s also the same 9-point autofocusing system, 3-inch 920k-dot fixed LCD screen, 3fps continuous shooting and ISO capability of 100-6400 (native – expandable to 12800).

Long life shooting

Battery life for the 2000D is quoted at around 500 pictures, or 1hour15 minutes of HD video recording. The 2000D will be available to buy with an 18-55mm kit lens, or body only. It is also compatible with Canon’s huge range of EF and EF-S lenses.

The Canon EOS 2000D price will be £369.99 body only, or £469.99 when purchased with the EF-S 18-55mm kit lens. It will go on sale from March.

Canon has also announced a second entry-level model today in the shape of the Canon EOS 4000D, which is aimed at those with a more limited budget.