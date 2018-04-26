Can photojournalism survive? The industry speaks out…

About Tom Jenkins

Canon Ambassador Tom Jenkins travels the world covering sports events for UK newspapers The Guardian and Observer. He is a lauded lensman, well known for shooting engaging stories around the field as well as the action itself.

Daniel Etter

“Photojournalism has been declared dead for quite a while and, somehow, it’s still around. It’s still alive, and it’s still kicking – maybe not quite as hard as in Don McCullin’s days, but it’s still important. It doesn’t have the impact it once did, and it will never have that impact again. That’s because it’s been, if not replaced, then at least augmented by other technologies. I think photography will always play a role but if there are other, better ways of telling visual stories, I’m fine with that.”

“The biggest challenge we are facing is the struggle to be believed. Look at how really basic facts are in question nowadays. To navigate in that environment, and to struggle to be trusted and to be taken as a reliable source of information, is our biggest challenge. I haven’t figured out a way to make news more trustworthy – the only thing we can do is good work. That means doing research, asking the right questions, and trying to represent events in a fair way.”

About Daniel Etter

Canon Ambassador Daniel is a photographer, feature writer and filmmaker. His work has explored social inequality, with a particular focus on child labour, as well as migration and refugee issues along Europe’s external borders and conflict zones across the Middle East.

Photojournalists’ kitbag

The key kit that the pros use to take their photographs

Camera

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

This full-frame 30.4MP DSLR captures incredible detail, even in extreme contrast. Continuous 7fps shooting helps when chasing the perfect moment, while 4K video delivers high-definition footage.

Lens

Canon EF 50mm f/1.2L USM

With its incredible f/1.2 maximum aperture and ultrasonic autofocus, this super-fast lens is a consummate low-light performer.

Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM

This professional-quality standard zoom lens offers outstanding image sharpness and a robust L-series build. Its constant f/2.8 aperture enables you to take superb photos even in low light, and to control depth of field with ease.