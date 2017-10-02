Speakers line-up for CameraWorld LIVE announced

Canon, Fujifilm and Panasonic ambassadors will be among the speakers showcased at CameraWorld's free live event in London this month

The line-up of speakers appearing at CameraWorld LIVE 2017 has just been announced, featuring familiar faces like Canon’s Simeon Quarrie and Sony’s Rob Pugh.

The day-long photography event will feature talks, live demonstrations and photo walks while the majority of leading camera brands will have stands.

Taking place on Saturday, October 28 the free event runs from 10am to 5pm at 155 Bishopsgate in London.

Some highlights include fashion photographer Jay McLaughlin talking about creating beauty photography and David Norton sharing his 32 years of experience travelling the world as a roving photographer.

Aside from industry talks, CameraWorld are also running some photography tours, with Fujifilm X photographer Matt Hart leading a street photography walk around Spitalfields Market and Brick Lane.

Fujifilm will also be hosting one-to-one GFX 50S studio sessions while Canon will be offering a professional sensor cleaning service for £10.

Check out the full list of speakers below and if you want to book onto some of the events, check out the CameraWorld LIVE website. You can book tickets for the seminars below here.

David Norton (Canon)

10.30am

Kicking the day off at CameraWorld LIVE will be Canon and Manfrotto Ambassador David Norton. David’s passion for photography, travel and the world’s most beautiful locations are the defining influences that have shaped his life, work and creative approach to photography. In his 32 years as a roving professional photographer David has travelled to just about every corner of the globe.

Ross Grieve (Panasonic)

11.15am

Panasonic Ambassador Ross Grieve will share his experience with the new Lumix GH5 and present stunning examples of how get the best big pictures from your small camera. As Pet Photographer of the Year, you can be sure that dogs will also be involved.

Simeon Quarrie (Canon)

12pm

Simeon is known for his creativity and storytelling in both photography and video with his work seeing him travel across the world. Here, he shares his experiences of shooting in Africa with the Canon 5D MKIV.

Jay McLaughlin (Olympus)

12.45pm

Fashion photographer and Olympus Ambassador Jay McLaughlin works with a model and makeup artist to create striking beauty images. He will talk you through his thought process to help you improve your own photography.

Jeremy Martin ( Tamron)

1.30pm

In this picture based talk, Jeremy Martin will take guests through a picture based talk on some of the latest Tamron lenses including Super-zooms & the new 18-400mm as well as the new 24-70 and 70-200 G2 lenses, the range of fast Primes and the 150-600mm VC and G2 options.

Rob Pugh (Sony)

2.15pm

Sony Ambassador Rob Pugh will talk about creating great shots with Sony cameras, multiple flashguns and dramatic lighting effects. He will also be shooting professional freestyle BMX rider Matti Hemmings live on the Sony stand.

Andy Astbury (Irix)

3.00pm

As IRIX Ambassador, Andy Astbury will present his hands-on experience of using both the IRIX 11mm and 15mm lenses on-location. He will take you through the process of his proven workflow when shooting Astrophotography, Daylight Landscape and Ultra Focus Landscape Stacking.

Jakob Gronkjaer (Interfit)

3.45pm

In the final seminar, Jakob Gronkjaer will be teaching you all about creating the perfect studio lighting setup for portraits using Interfit’s brand new Honey Badger 320w Compact Studio Flash.