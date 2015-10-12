Calumet announces January photography courses

Photo retailer Calumet has announced a series of seminars and workshops set to take place in January 2016.



The Calumet Academy photography courses include a lighting workshop in London; and seminars on Lightroom and Photoshop to be held in Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol. The courses are aimed at beginners as well as more advanced photographers. For details visit www.calumetacademy.co.uk.

Press release

Leading photography retailer, Calumet Photographic, has an exciting line up of seminars and workshops available from its Academy for 2016.

The Calumet Academy offers a comprehensive range of events on an ongoing basis. Dedicated to helping aspiring photographers, Calumet Academy hosts tutorials for beginners as well as more advanced training for those wanting to hone their skills. It also provides specialised workshops for photographers with specific interests, such as wildlife and portraiture, and welcomes industry professionals on a regular basis.

The Calumet Academy is based at all Calumet Photographic stores around the UK; London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Belfast and Bristol. All seminars and workshops are individually priced and students can take advantage of a discounted rate.

January events include:

• The Lighting Studio, with John Clements (£119)

Saturday 9 January, 10:00-16:00 (London)

This intermediate-level workshop will take the class through a wide range of lighting techniques and the accompanying technical skills to achieve stunning results when photographing people.

• Using Lightroom and Photoshop for Great Images, with Andy Astbury (£130)

Wednesday 13 January, 10:00-16:00 (Manchester); Wednesday 20 January, 10:00-16:00 (Birmingham); Wednesday 27 January, 10:00-16:00 (Bristol)

Learn how to work with Lightroom and Photoshop to process and adjust images.

• Art Nude Workshop, with Rory Lewis (£129)

Saturday 30 January, 10:00-16:00 (Manchester)

In this workshop, participants will have the opportunity to work with a professional artistic nude model under the expert guidance of Rory Lewis. This six-hour class will cover equipment, lighting, composition and posing to gain a real understanding of studio technique.

For more information on the dates and locations of selected events, visit www.calumetacademy.co.uk, where there is a full schedule of events, including costs.