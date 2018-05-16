Call to tackle traditional outdated image of engineering with global photography competition

Gadget Show’s Georgie Barrat fronts search for the IET Engineering & Technology Photographer of the Year

In a bid to challenge public misconceptions of engineering and technology and dispel its traditional image of hard hats and dirty overalls, the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) has today launched its annual photography competition for 2018. Supported by Amateur Photographer magazine, the IET Engineering & Technology Photographer of the Year 2018 is open to any photograph of an engineering-related subject that captures the dynamic, creative and progressive face of engineering and engineers today.

Participants, split into two age groups: under 16 and 17 and over, can enter up to five photos to the following five categories:

Design & Production

Digital

Environment & Energy

Structures

Transport

Gadget Show host and judge Georgie Barrat, said: “The image of engineering in the media is really outdated and doesn’t reflect how exciting, creative and varied engineering careers can be – and this certainly won’t attract the next generation of talent, especially girls. That’s why this photography competition is vital in challenging public misconceptions and inspiring the next generation of engineers.”

Along with Georgie Barrat, the judging panel also includes Nigel Atherton, Editor of Amateur Photographer magazine, Gillian Abbott, Picture Editor at E&T magazine and IET Young Woman Engineer of the Year Dr Ozak Esu.

The judges will look at every entry and award cash prizes to five adult category winners and five youth category winners. An overall winner across all categories and ages will then be selected for an extra cash prize. New for this year, the best photo taken on a smart phone will also win a cash prize. Winners’ photographs will also appear in a central London exhibit and be published in leading photography magazine, Amateur Photographer.

IET Young Woman Engineer of the Year, Dr Ozak Esu, added: “Engineering is exciting and fast-changing – shaping the world around us and improving the quality of our everyday lives. And yet traditional images of engineering and engineers have focused on one area of hard hats and dirty overalls, which is an outdated image the IET is committed to change.

“Last year we received some amazing photography from a broad range of engineering and technology areas – and this is something we’d like to continue. We want to banish the perception that engineers just fix or mend things. By making this call for creative and stand out images, we hope that we can help to highlight the modern, exciting and creative nature of an engineer’s work and demonstrate that their work is central to our everyday lives.”

The deadline for entries is 28 September. To find out more about the competition and to enter, please visit www.theiet.org/photo-competition.

See the winners from last year’s competition here.