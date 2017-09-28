Burberry shows what British looks like in photography exhibition

The Here We Are exhibition is runs until October 1, 2017 at Old Sessions House in Clerkenwell

If you’re looking for something to do in London, Burberry has put together a photography exhibition on all things British.

The aim of the ‘Here We Are’ collection is to display what the British way of life and character looks like in photography form.

To do this it brings together images from Dafydd Jones, Andy Sewell and Charlie Phillips among many others in over 200 images.

Curated by president and chief creative officer Christopher Bailey, curator Lucy Kumara and photographer Alasdair McLellan, the exhibition will run until October 1 at Old Sessions House in Clerkenwell.

Mr Bailey said: “When we started thinking about curating ‘Here We Are,’ I knew I wanted it to celebrate a certain strand of British photography that I have always loved – one which documents the many and varied tribes and clans and classes that make up this island of ours.”

Divided thematically, the collection includes some striking photos of different elements of British life across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

It also includes previously unseen prints by photographers Shirley Baker and Ken Russell, alongside recognisable images like the teddy girl in ‘In Your Dreams’ by Russell.

Co-curator Ms Kumara Moore said: “I have long been enchanted by British ‘social portraiture’ – photography that reveals the ways in which we live, work, dream, celebrate and challenge, both individually and collectively.

“I was therefore honoured to be invited by Christopher to curate this exhibition with him.”

The entire exhibition is spread across three floors in the rooms of Old Sessions house with free entrance. It was launched alongside Burberry’s September collection, attended by a number of celebrities including Cara Delevingne and Naomi Campbell.

If you’re interested in fashion and portrait photography, head to the exhibition before October 1.