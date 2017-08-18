Bruce Forsyth – a celebration of his life in pictures

Sir Bruce Forsyth, one of Britain’s most famous television stars and entertainers has passed away and we felt it only right to pay tribute to his wonderful life in pictures, courtesy of images from the Press Association.
A statement from his manager, Ian Wilson, released on behalf of the family, said: “It is with great sadness that the Forsyth family announce that Sir Bruce passed away this afternoon, peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and all his children.
“A couple of weeks ago, a friend visited him and asked him what he had been doing these last 18 months.
“With a twinkle in his eye, he responded ‘I’ve been very, very busy… being ill!'”
Bruce held the record for having the longest running career in the entertainment business, an astonishing 75 years. The pictures in this collection reflect some of the key moments from Sir Bruce’s impressive innings.
Photo issued by TV times 60th and Merge Festival of Sir Bruce Forsyth, as never-before-seen photographs of screen stars including Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Michael Caine and Joanna Lumley are to feature in a TV Times exhibition, ’60 Years, 60 Iconic Images’ in celebration of magazine’s 60th anniversary.
Photo of Strictly Come Dancing hosts Sir Bruce Forsyth with one of his co-hosts, Tess Daly
Keen golfer, Bruce Forsyth among some of Britain’s most famous male presenters (front left to right ) Robert Powell, Bruce Forsyth, Chris Evans, Ronnie Corbett and Jimmy Tarbuck before the start of the Alfred Dunhill Celebrity Challenge Golf at Wentworth in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice. Dated 19/07/1999
Sir Bruce Forsyth and his wife Wilnelia in the Royal Box on Centre Court during Day Three of the 2011 Wimbledon Championships. Photo dated 22/06/11
Cilla Black, with choreographer Lionel Blair (centre) and Bruce Forsyth in Leeds. Photo dated 15/06/69
Julie Andrews, Bruce Forsyth and Beryl Reid (right), singing ‘Piccadilly,’ on stage at the old Brixton Music Hall. Photo dated 16/05/67
Bruce Forsyth performing on the Avalon stage at the Glastonbury 2013 Festival, pulling his famous “Thinking man” pose. Photo dated 30/06/13
Sir Bruce Forsyth face-to-face with the bust of himself, which was created by Forsyth’s son-in-law Dominic Grant. Photo dated 06/05/05
Sir Bruce Forsyth dancing in a West End street where he announced he is to star in a new musical, The Bricusse and Newley Travelling Music Show. Bruce was inspired to dance by Fred Astaire. Photo dated 07/11/77
Queen Elizabeth II meeting Bruce Forsyth (third right), Eartha Kitt (second right), and Antonio Ruiz Soler of Antonio and his Spanish Ballet Company (fourth right) at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Coliseum. Photo dated 03/11/1958
Sir Bruce Forsyth being knighted by Queen Elizabeth II during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London. Photo dated 12/10/11
In 2012, Sir Bruce Forsyth was asked to carry the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg through Kensington and Chelsea, London. Photo dated 26/07/12
Sir Bruce Forsyth and his son Jonathan at the Butterfly Ball in Battersea Park, London. As well as his son, Bruce is survived by his wife, five daughters, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Photo dated 14/05/09
Sir Bruce Forsyth with his OBE, again pulling his “Thinking man” pose. Photo dated 22/07/98
Tributes to Bruce Forsyth have been pouring out on social media, demonstrating just how universally loved the great man was during his lifetime and as he will be remembered in his passing.
Sir Bruce Forsyth, who retired from hosting Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 due to ill health, has passed away on Friday 18th August, 2017.