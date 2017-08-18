Bruce Forsyth – a celebration of his life in pictures

Bruce Forsyth, a British legend of TV and stage has died today, aged 89.

Sir Bruce Forsyth, one of Britain’s most famous television stars and entertainers has passed away and we felt it only right to pay tribute to his wonderful life in pictures, courtesy of images from the Press Association.

A statement from his manager, Ian Wilson, released on behalf of the family, said: “It is with great sadness that the Forsyth family announce that Sir Bruce passed away this afternoon, peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and all his children.

“A couple of weeks ago, a friend visited him and asked him what he had been doing these last 18 months.

“With a twinkle in his eye, he responded ‘I’ve been very, very busy… being ill!'”

Bruce held the record for having the longest running career in the entertainment business, an astonishing 75 years. The pictures in this collection reflect some of the key moments from Sir Bruce’s impressive innings.

Tributes to Bruce Forsyth have been pouring out on social media, demonstrating just how universally loved the great man was during his lifetime and as he will be remembered in his passing.

