British Life Photography Awards winners document everyday experiences in the UK

The winners of the third annual British Life Photography Awards (BLPA) have been announced, recognising photographers documenting life around the UK.

The overall winner of the British Life Photographer award is Paul Carruthers for his image of lifeguards watching over people in the mist on Bantham Beach in Devon.

The competition celebrates both amateur and professional photographers who capture British life, from terrible weather to seagulls at the seaside, through documentary photography.

Continues below…

This Is Britain: Crowdsourced photography book chronicles a day in the UK A crowdsourced photography project has been made into a book detailing a day in the life of people in Britain.… Photography competition celebrating Britain’s mountains, moorlands and bogs open for entries A photography competition celebrating Britain’s mountains, moorlands and bogs is inviting entries from amateur photographers. ‘Adventures in the Uplands’ is organised… This photography competition asks what hope means to you A new community project and photography competition has been launched to attempt to 'inspire hope for the future' through the power of…

Carruthers wins Sony products worth around £7,000, including a A7R Mark II full frame camera and a ZEISS FE 24-70mm lens.

There were nine separate categories in the awards, including street life, rural life, portraiture and an award for the best documentary feature.

Other winners include Janine Wiedel for her image ‘Alan and fellow workers on midday break’ in Birmingham and Erika Szostak for ‘Tourist feeding seagulls,’ taken in East Sussex.

The exhibition of around 80 images launches at the Royal Albert Hall in January, 2018, before travelling to Glastonbury, Yorkshire, Dumfries and North Yorkshire. For more information visit www.blpawards.com.

See some of the winning images below.