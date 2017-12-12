British Life Photography Awards winners document everyday experiences in the UK

TAGS:

The winners of the third annual British Life Photography Awards (BLPA) have been announced, recognising photographers documenting life around the UK.

The overall winner of the British Life Photographer award is Paul Carruthers for his image of lifeguards watching over people in the mist on Bantham Beach in Devon.

The competition celebrates both amateur and professional photographers who capture British life, from terrible weather to seagulls at the seaside, through documentary photography.

Continues below…

Carruthers wins Sony products worth around £7,000, including a A7R Mark II full frame camera and a ZEISS FE 24-70mm lens.

There were nine separate categories in the awards, including street life, rural life, portraiture and an award for the best documentary feature.

Other winners include Janine Wiedel for her image ‘Alan and fellow workers on midday break’ in Birmingham and Erika Szostak for ‘Tourist feeding seagulls,’ taken in East Sussex.

The exhibition of around 80 images launches at the Royal Albert Hall in January, 2018, before travelling to Glastonbury, Yorkshire, Dumfries and North Yorkshire. For more information visit www.blpawards.com.

See some of the winning images below.

‘Alan and fellow workers on midday break,’ Birmingham – Historic Britain winner, British Life Photography Awards. Credit: Janine Wiedel. Workers in the local pub in Aston Birmingham relaxing after a hard shift in the drop forge next door.

‘Tourist feeding seagulls,’ East Sussex -Brits on Holiday winner, British Life Photography Awards. Credit Erika Szostak

‘Sunnies,’ Goodwood, Sussex – Rural Life winner, British Life Photography Awards. Credit: Jo Teasdale

‘Sunset and blanket fog,’ London -British Weather winner, British Life Photography Awards. Credit:Guy Corbishley 

‘Artist, David Hockney’ – Portraiture winner, British Life Photography Awards. Credit: John Angerson

‘Old Man River,’ Thames, London – Urban Life winner, British Life Photography Awards. Credit: Wayne Richards

‘Supplies’ – Street Life winner, British Life Photography Awards. Credit: Tom Fox

Keep checking back to Amateur Photographer for the latest news and features