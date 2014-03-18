Britain’s ‘best amateur photographer’ revealed

Sean Batten has been named Britainu2019s best amateur photographer as part of the Sony World Photography Awards.



Picture: Copyright Sean Batten, Winner, UK National Award, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards



Sean, a software developer from London, beat nearly 6,000 entries to win the National Award, which aims to honour the best single shot by a Briton entered into the Sony contest’s Open category.

The winning shot, entitled ‘The Calm Before The Storm, shows the inside of Canary Wharf tube station.

Commenting on his winning photo, Sean – a keen photographer for the past four years – said: ‘I like to try most genres but always seem to come back to architectural photography.

‘Luckily living in London gives me plenty of scope to practice this.’

Sean wins Sony digital camera gear.

The runner-up was Simon Morris, while third place went to Simon Butterworth.

None of this year’s Open finalists – which were announced earlier today – were from Britain, however.

The winning photo will go on show in an exhibition at Somerset House in London from 1-18 May.