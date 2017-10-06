Billingham announces its latest small camera bag

Director at M. Billingham & Co, Harry Billingham, said: “The idea for the Billingham 72 was conceived by our newly formed in-house design team, following extensive research into the market.

“They identified a need for a secure but lightweight bag to protect smaller systems or fixed lens cameras, particularly those with heavier bodies, that also gives photographers immediate access to their equipment.”

In terms of design, the small camera bag will come in five colour combinations with Billingham saying it will remain moisture and heat resistant for its entire use. This is useful for photographers on location and those travelling to shoots.

The company also claim that the Billingham 72 will offer the necessary protection for your treasured camera with a newly designed protective foam built in.