Billingham announces its latest small camera bag

The small bag is designed for owners of fixed prime lens cameras and small mirrorless and compact systems
Bag manufacturer Billingham today unveiled their latest offering in the small camera bag market – the Billingham 72.
The camera bag measures in at 150 x 130 x 190mm to accommodate fixed lens cameras such as the Leica Q, Fujifilm X100 range or Sony DSC-RX1R series, and many small mirrorless system cameras with one standard lens, such as the Fujifilm X-T2, Olympus OMD E-M series, Leica M rangefinders or Canon EOS M kits.
It will be available to view and order at the Digital Splash 17 exhibition in Liverpool taking place on October 7-8 and from some Billingham stockists now for £100.
Director at M. Billingham & Co, Harry Billingham, said: “The idea for the Billingham 72 was conceived by our newly formed in-house design team, following extensive research into the market.
“They identified a need for a secure but lightweight bag to protect smaller systems or fixed lens cameras, particularly those with heavier bodies, that also gives photographers immediate access to their equipment.”
In terms of design, the small camera bag will come in five colour combinations with Billingham saying it will remain moisture and heat resistant for its entire use. This is useful for photographers on location and those travelling to shoots.
The company also claim that the Billingham 72 will offer the necessary protection for your treasured camera with a newly designed protective foam built in.
Billingham sells a range of photographic bags, laptop and tablet cases, padded rucksacks, luggage tallies and other accessories, and a recently announced travel and leisure collection.
For more information on the bag, be sure to look on the Billingham website. Keep checking back on Amateur Photographer for our first hands-on review.
Check out the full dimensions below.
|
External dimensions
|
150 x 130 x 190mm (WxDxH)
|
Internal dimensions
|
110 x 90 x 140mm (WxDxH)
|
Capacity
|
1.38 litres
|
Weight
|
0.33 kg (without shoulder sling) 0.46 kg (with shoulder sling)
|
Sling
|
Adjustable between 99cm and 172cm in length
|
Front pocket
|
110 x nominal x 120mm (WxDxH)