The British Life Photography Awards are now open for entries

The British Life Photography Awards are a great showcase of images that display the essence and spirit of Britishness. Through its ten categories, including Rural Life, British Weather and Urban Life, we see the British in all their eccentric glory. The winning and commended images will have their work on show at the Royal Albert Hall and will be featured in a portfolio book. The overall winner will also receive Sony products worth £7,000.

Last year’s winner was Elena Marimon Munoz with this image, taken during the summer solstice at Stonehenge. As the sun rises we see the all-too-familiar modern sight of people lifting their phones and tablets in the air to record the magical moment.

You have until 2 September to get your entries in. Visit the link above for details.