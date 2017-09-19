Moin Ahmed receives honourable mention in top travel photography competition

The prestigious National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year 2017 results have been announced. This year’s contest recognises spectacular photos taken within the last two years, with entries in three categories – Nature, People and Cities.

The full list of winners and honourable mentions can be seen at nationalgeographic.com.

The above photo, ‘The Man’s Stare’ by Moin Ahmed, received honourable mention in the People category and also caught our eye. It was taken on a rainy morning at Tongi Railway Station, Gazipur, Bangladesh. Ahmed was taking photos when a train from Dhaka pulled in. ‘I saw a pair of curious eyes looking at me through the misty window, and next to him a black umbrella shielded passengers from the rain. It created a dreamy moment.’