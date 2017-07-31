Big Picture: London Nights at The Museum of London (2018 exhibition)

The Museum of London explores London by night

The city at night is a landscape full of magic. And if you’re a photographer, you’ve more than likely felt drawn to the empty walkways lit by streetlights. With that in mind, the Museum of London has announced a new exhibition for 2018, which will explore London after dark through both contemporary and historical photography.

The images will range from the 19th century to the present day, such as this one of a passenger on a night bus by Nick Turpin, and show how the city at night has long been a draw for individuals.

The exhibition will be split into three parts – a look at the darker and mysterious side of the city; the ways in which photographers have captured London at night; and finally an exploration of after-hours workers.

London Nights will run from 11 May until 11 November 2018. www.museumoflondon.org.uk.