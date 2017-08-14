Big Picture: The Best of LensCulture Vol 1

LensCulture looks back at its favourite competition images in a new book

For the past ten years the website LensCulture has been a pretty reliable source when it comes to measuring the temperature of contemporary photography. Its pages are awash with fascinating, informative and, at times, provocative images that span the genres of activism, street, portrait and photojournalism. Now LensCulture is releasing a book looking back at some of its favourite images discovered through four international photography competitions sponsored by LensCulture in the past year.

The Best of LensCulture Vol 1 is published by Schilt, priced £22. Visit www.lensculture.com.

This image by Alan O’Riordan, in which we see a young woman sitting in a sea of nylon, repairing fishing nets in the busy port of Hòn R, Nha Trang, Vietnam, was a finalist in the 2017 LensCulture Exposure Awards.