Harry Benson reluctantly took on The Beatles and captured history in the making

The Beatles brought to life in a new book from Harry Benson

Back in 1964, Scottish photographer Harry Benson was readying himself for a trip to cover a news story in Africa. However, he then received a call from the photo editor of the Daily Express asking him to go out to the US to cover The Beatles’ first shows in America. Benson, by his own admission, had zero interest in the project. Once he met the band and saw them play, though, all that changed. He followed the group and caught perhaps some of the most famous images of a band stepping into music history.

Taschen is releasing a book of some of Benson’s best images, including this one capturing the band’s legendary performance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Harry Benson: The Beatles. On the Road, 1964-1966 published by Taschen is released this month priced £29.99.