Best UK landscape photography locations for a weekend break

Thinking of packing up your kit bag and escaping for a weekend break while also getting some great shots? If you’re stuck for where to go, have a look at some of these superb locations which are all but guaranteed to yield some impressive landscape images.

There are thousands of photogenic locations spread right across the UK, which are just begging to be photographed. A long weekend exploring a new location can be all you need to reinvigorate your love of landscape photography. If you’re stuck for ideas where to go, check out these places to get you started – and don’t forget to let us know your favourite locations too.

1. Snowdonia, North Wales

There’s a huge amount of photographic opportunity across this sprawling National Park in North Wales, home to Wales’ highest mountain. There are picturesque villages, summits, bridges, quaint stone houses and much more to explore across the region. Some highlights include Betws-y-Coed, Llyn Gwynant and of course the summit of Snowdon itself. Always take the relevant precautions when scaling a mountain – even if you’re visiting in warm weather.

For more information: Visit Snowdonia

2. Brecon Beacons, South Wales

Another Welsh national park, which comes complete with waterfalls. You’ll be sure to find something worth pointing your camera at in the Brecon Beacons. Again, be sure to stay safe if you attempt to climb to any of the mountains here, but, rest assured that once you reach the top – you’ll be greeted by spectacular views. Check sunrise and sunset times, with highlights including the Black Mountains and Sgwd Club Gwyn Isaf in Waterfall Country.

For more information: Brecon Beacons National Park

3. Scottish highlands

There’s so much photogenic scenery in Scotland, that it’s difficult to pinpoint just a couple of locations to try. Some places to get started with include Glen Coe, the An Teallach mountain, and Dunnottar Castle. There are also some fantastic wildlife photography opportunities to spot in the highlands, which is home to many types of birds of prey, including ospreys, red kites and peregrine falcons.

For more information: Visit Scotland

4. Yorkshire Dales, England

A variety of different landscapes are ready to greet you in the Yorkshire Dales, which is one of the most naturally beautiful locations in the UK – if not the world. There’s lots of footpaths and bridleways to explore. Remember, you’re never going to get the best photographs from the abundance of car parks in the area. Have a look out for Bolton Abbey in Wharfedale, Cowdide Beck or the barns found in Upper Swaledale.

For more information: Yorkshire Dales National Park

5. Lake District, England

A classic photographic location, but with good reason, the Lake District is a great place for combining a weekend of tranquility with some beautiful photography. You’ll find some of the most spectacular locations in the UK, with great swathes of water, bridges, hills and anything else that a landscape photographer could desire. Check out Rydal Water, Rannerdale and Silver Crag.

For more information: Lake District National Park

6. Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland

Hopping over the water to Northern Ireland, you’ll find the world famous Giant’s Causeway. Your challenge here is to take a photo which is unlike anybody else’s – quite the task when you consider how popular the area is. One of our top tips is to try your hand at monochrome imagery, and look for subjects that will work well as abstract compositions.

For more information: National Trust Giant’s Causeway

7. Isles of Scilly

You’d be forgiven for thinking you weren’t in the UK at all with the tropical-esque appearance of many of the locations in the Isles of Scilly. Think crystal clear waters and golden sands, and you’ll forget that you’re still in good old Blighty. There’s lots of choice for landscape photographers, including exotic gardens, harbours, beaches and nature hotspots. Each island is quite different, so a weekend visiting hopping between them could yield quite diverse results.

For more information: Visit Isles of Scilly

8. Bristol & Bath, England

For those who like to combine a photographic jaunt with a city and culture trip, a visit to Bristol and/or nearby Bath is a great idea. You have the beautiful and classic landscape locations of the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol and the Pulteney Bridge over the River Avon in Bath. There’s also a host of other architectural highlights, enchanting river walks and opportunities for urban landscapes, such as graffiti and street subjects.

For more information: Visit Bristol

Tell us your favourite locations for a photographic get away in the comments box below, or let us know if you’ve already visited those on our list.

