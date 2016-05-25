The Atkins CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year competition organisers have announced that their shortlist of 60 images will go on show at the Royal Geographical Society in London from 29 June to 21 August 2016. The exhibition will then travel to Grizedale Forest, Cumbria.
The competition aims to provide an international showcase for the very best in environmental photography and film, and to inspire a global audience to think differently about contemporary social and environmental issues, including sustainable development, pollution and human rights.
The call for submissions generated around ten thousand entries from around the globe, which were then judged on impact, relevance, originality and technical ability by a panel of judges working within various fields dealing with environmental and conservation issues.
The shortlisted entries included the topics of natural catastrophes caused by climate change, the effects of population growth, and people’s efforts to preserve the earth’s biodiversity.
One of the judges, Dr David Haley of Manchester Metropolitan University, said: “Year on year, it just gets better and better. Again, I was amazed at the diversity of subject matter and the diversity of photographers – seeing the extraordinary within the mundane and revealing the way extreme environments are becoming the new normal.”
Prizes will be announced in a ceremony presented by Sir Ranulph Fiennes on 28 June 2016.
See a showcase of some of the shortlisted entries below.
1. Faisal Azim, Gravel Workmen, Chittagong, Bangladesh 2015
Three gravel workmen are looking through the window glass at their gravel-crushing work place in Chittagong. Full of dust and sand, the place is an extremely unhealthy environment for working in, but still hundreds of people work here for their livelihoods.
2. Susana Girón, Transhumance in Spain, Spain 2015
The Alarcon family transport livestock from their home in Fatima (Granada) to Las Navas de San Juan (Jaen). This long distance of 200 km by foot with more than 550 sheep looking for the best grass in winter and summer is made every year for more than 100 Spanish families. Transhumance is an old tradition that survives after several centuries of history.
Spain is the only country that maintains a network of historic paths that exceed 125,000 km. The origin of many of these pathways, some of them with more than 8,000 years of history, stems from the migrations that have historically been made nomadic shepherds. Today transhumance in Spain is threatened due to the scarcity of public aid.
3. Ruben Salgado Escudero, Solar Portraits India, India 2015
In India’s state of Odisha, villagers trap fish using cone-shaped baskets and solar light. Fewer than half of Odisha’s 42 million residents use grid electricity. Roughly 1.1 billion people in the world live without access to electricity, and close to a quarter of them are in India. The portrait was set up using solar lights as the only source of illumination.
4. Larry Louie, Geothermal Energy, Iceland 2016
Over 90% of the homes in Iceland are heated by geothermal energy and powered by hydro electricity. With the effects of global warming, rapidly melting glaciers in Iceland are providing an incredible amount of hydro energy. But the harvesting of power from Mother Nature is not without environmental consequences.
6. Sudipta Dutta Chowdhury, Life in Boiler, West Bengal 2016
Unloading of finished product in the morning. These units burn and boil shaving dust (a by-product of finished leather products), flesh linings and trimmings to make fertilizer and fish feed in Kolkata. The furnaces belch out thick smoke day in and day out, contributing to Kolkata’s poor air quality.
7. Guy Bell, Hydroponics at RHS Chelsea Flower Show, England 2015
The future of food? Hydroponic plants on the Rocket Science stand are being developed for use in space and as one of the many ways to feed an ever-expanding population here on Earth. RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Chelsea Hospital, London UK, 18 May 2015.
8. Luc Forsyth, The Plateau, Tibet 2016
Buddhist monks play basketball on a court in their mountainside monastery in Zado, Tibet (Qinghai, China). Despite the light covering of snow, the monks report increasingly warmer winter temperatures each year and a general reduction in quantities of fresh water on the Tibetan plateau.
9. Floods on Boxing Day – Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, UK
On Boxing Day 2015, floods came to Hebden Bridge, a thriving ex-mill Town in the Calder Valley, West Yorkshire. Flood sirens echoed around the Valley at 7.30am on Boxing Day alerting sleeping residents to the rising waters about to engulf the town.