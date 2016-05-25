The Atkins CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year competition organisers have announced that their shortlist of 60 images will go on show at the Royal Geographical Society in London from 29 June to 21 August 2016. The exhibition will then travel to Grizedale Forest, Cumbria.

The competition aims to provide an international showcase for the very best in environmental photography and film, and to inspire a global audience to think differently about contemporary social and environmental issues, including sustainable development, pollution and human rights.

The call for submissions generated around ten thousand entries from around the globe, which were then judged on impact, relevance, originality and technical ability by a panel of judges working within various fields dealing with environmental and conservation issues.

The shortlisted entries included the topics of natural catastrophes caused by climate change, the effects of population growth, and people’s efforts to preserve the earth’s biodiversity.

One of the judges, Dr David Haley of Manchester Metropolitan University, said: “Year on year, it just gets better and better. Again, I was amazed at the diversity of subject matter and the diversity of photographers – seeing the extraordinary within the mundane and revealing the way extreme environments are becoming the new normal.”

Prizes will be announced in a ceremony presented by Sir Ranulph Fiennes on 28 June 2016.

See a showcase of some of the shortlisted entries below.