Army Photographic Competition 2017 winners announced

The awards feature photos which show parts of the army that wouldn't otherwise be seen

The winners of the Army Photographic Competition have been revealed with Sergeant Rupert Frere taking the Photographer of the Year title.

Former bomb disposer Frere also took the top prize in the professional story, social media video and multimedia video categories as well.

The awards for the 16 category winners will be presented at a ceremony today (October 25), held at the Imperial War Museum in London.

Professional Portfolio: Sgt Rupert Frere

Overall Professional Army PR Image/Professional Portrait: Sgt Jonathan van Zyl

Professional Sport/Adventure Training: Guy Butler

Professional Category Soldiering: Ian Griffiths

Professional Story: Sgt Rupert Frere

Amateur Portfolio: Bdr Murray Kerr

Amateur Portrait: WO2 Ben Houston

Amateur Sport/Adventure Training: Richie Willis

Amateur Category Soldiering: Cpl Mark Larner

Operation Camera (public): PO Owen Cooban, RN

Best Online Image (voted by the public): Paul Clark

The Army Photographic Competition was judged by Peter Macdiarmid, London News Pictures, and Nigel Atherton, editor of Amateur Photographer

