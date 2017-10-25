Army Photographic Competition 2017 winners announced

The winners of the Army Photographic Competition have been revealed with Sergeant Rupert Frere taking the Photographer of the Year title.
Former bomb disposer Frere also took the top prize in the professional story, social media video and multimedia video categories as well.
The awards for the 16 category winners will be presented at a ceremony today (October 25), held at the Imperial War Museum in London.
Professional Portfolio: Sgt Rupert Frere
Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment HQ staff inspect the horses in an annual test of the regiment’s ability to conduct state ceremonial duties for the year, Credit: Sgt Rupert Frere RLC/MoD Crown
This photograph shows Army Musician Kendall Lewis, 23, from Redditch in the West Midlands, who is a trumpeter in the Queen’s Life Guard, Credit: Sgt Rupert Frere RLC/MoD Crown
Sergeant Lauren Pickering brings her horse under control as it bolts on Holkham Beach when the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery conducted military training in the north Norfolk coast and the rural idyll of Bodney Camp, Credit: Sgt Rupert Frere RLC/MoD Crown
7 Flight Army Air Corps is an independent flight of the British Army’s Army Air Corps, based at the British garrison in Seria, Brunei, Credit: Sgt Rupert Frere RLC/MoD Crown
Soldiers from 1st Battalion the Irish Guards conduct a live firing and rigorous jungle warfare exercise deep in the Belize Jungle, Credit: Sgt Rupert Frere RLC
Members of Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery take a break during a gun salute in Green Park London at the start of the Blue Sapphire Jubilee year with two visually spectacular and very loud accession gun salutes in London, Credit: Sgt Rupert Frere RLC/MoD Crown
Overall Professional Army PR Image/Professional Portrait: Sgt Jonathan van Zyl
Young soldier from the third Battalion, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, Credit: Sgt Jonathan Lee van Zyl/MoD Crown Copyright
Professional Sport/Adventure Training: Guy Butler
‘Fist Bump,’ Credit: Guy Butler
Professional Category Soldiering: Ian Griffiths
‘Fan Dance,’ Credit: Ian Griffiths, Army Photographer, Infantry Battle School
Professional Story: Sgt Rupert Frere
Soldiers from 1st Battalion the Irish Guards conduct a live firing exercise deep in the Belize Jungle, Credit: Sgt Rupert Frere RLC
Credit: Sgt Rupert Frere RLC
Credit: Sgt Rupert Frere RLC
Credit: Sgt Rupert Frere RLC
Continues below…
The Army yesterday revealed the winners of its annual photographic competition which, for the first time, allowed the public to…
A photographer’s portraits of a teenager who joined the US Army at the height of insurgent violence in Iraq has…
A photographer's ‘dramatic’ b&w image of a Sea Harrier aircraft has won a photography competition jointly organised by The Army,…
Amateur Portfolio: Bdr Murray Kerr
Exercise Templers Triumph, RMA Sandhurst, June 2017, Longmoor Training Area, Credit: Bombardier Murray Kerr RA
Exercise Templers Triumph, RMA Sandhurst, June 2017, Longmoor Training Area, Credit: Bombardier Murray Kerr RA
Officer Cadets from Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) on Exercise Dynamic Victory, Hohenfels Training area, Bavaria, March 2017, Credit: Bombardier Murray Kerr RA
150 members of the Royal Navy, the Army and the Royal Air Force were guests of Rangers Football Club at Ibrox stadium in Glasgow for the Rangers Charity Foundation Armed Forces Day Match, between Rangers and Dundee, Credit: Bombardier Murray Kerr RA
Amateur Portrait: WO2 Ben Houston
‘18,000ft,’ Credit: WO2 Ben Houston
Amateur Sport/Adventure Training: Richie Willis
‘Less Emissions,’ Credit: Richie Willis
Amateur Category Soldiering: Cpl Mark Larner
Officer Cadets from Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) waiting to charge mock protesters on Public Order training as part of Exercise Templer’s Triumph on Longmoor Training Area, Credit: Cpl Mark Larner RY
Operation Camera (public): PO Owen Cooban, RN
Service of remembrance at the Cenotaph, Sun 13 Nov 2016. Image shows Chelsea Pensioners marching past the Cenotaph, Credit: PO Owen Cooban, RN
Best Online Image (voted by the public): Paul Clark
Credit: Paul Clark
The Army Photographic Competition was judged by Peter Macdiarmid, London News Pictures, and Nigel Atherton, editor of Amateur Photographer