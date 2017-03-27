Apple introduces new video app: Clips

Clips allows iPhone and iPad users to creatively combine video clips, photos and music

Apple has announced their new video app called Clips, which will be available on the App Store for free at the beginning of April. Users will be able to create unique videos that can combine video clips, photos and music to share with friends via the Messages app, Instagram, Facebook and other social network sites.

Users can create multi-clip videos without the need for timelines and tracks. You can add live video and photos by touching and holding a single button or add previous material shot straight from the Photo Library. You can add additional character to your videos with artistic filters, speech bubbles, shapes and full-screen posters with animated backgrounds and customizable text. Clips also features Live Titles™ allowing users to create animated captions and titles using just their voice, (supports 36 languages). These are generated on screen as the user speaks, which Apple claims syncs with their voice. The app also features a variety of music tracks, which will automatically adjust to match the video length.

“Clips gives iPhone and iPad users a new way to express themselves through video, and it’s incredibly easy to use,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Apps Product Marketing. “The effects, filters and amazing new Live Titles™ we’ve designed for Clips let anyone make great-looking, easily sharable videos with just a few taps.”

Videos can then be shared online through popular social networks and video websites. When sharing in the Messages app, Clips can supposedly even suggest which friends to share your videos with based on who appears in the video and who you have shared with previously for ease and speed.

Clips will be available on the App Store® for free at the beginning of April, and is compatible with iPhone 5s and later, the new 9.7-inch iPad, all iPad Air® and iPad Pro® models, iPad mini™ 2 and later, and iPod touch® 6th generation. Devices must be running iOS 10.3.