APOY third round crowd winner

A look at the crowd winner of APOY Round Three: small wonders

In the third round of Amateur Photographer of the Year 2017 we asked you to send us your most exquisite examples of macro photography.

While the theme allowed for plants and flowers, insects and arachnids were the dominant subject. Elena Paraskeva took the judges’ first prize with her incredible butterfly shot. However, the crowd vote on Photocrowd saw Wayne Kliewer take its first prize: a year’s subscription to AP.

For further details visit www.photocrowd.com/photo-competitions/photography-awards/apoy-2017.

His image was taken in the Ecuadorian rainforest. The green spiny caterpillar is lit by a single off-camera flash.

‘I needed to use an off-camera flash to capture details in the hairs, legs, and face, while still keeping the background dark,’ says Wayne.