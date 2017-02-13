Amateur photographers to help build visual library of Manchester

Photography enthusiasts are being asked to take part in a 'social exper0iment' on April 1st, in an attempt to immortalise a day in Manchester

Printing supplies company cartridgesave.co.uk has teamed up with pro photographer Mark Waugh to launch a ‘photographic social experiment’ on April 1st.

Taking place over 24 hours, they’re calling on amateur photographers across Manchester to capture the spirit of the city by building up a comprehensive visual library of images over the course of the day.

Called ‘A Day In The Life’, the project is reportedly inspired by the extremely popular Humans of New York blog, which boasts millions of followers worldwide. It will be built from hundreds of images of the people and places that make Manchester tick – from buskers to office workers, students, skateboarders, tourists and more.

The images will be uploaded live to their site throughout the day for viewers to watch – before being printed out and transformed into a piece of art by a local artist, to provide a permanent testimony of the day in history.

Speaking about the project, Waugh said: “I love Manchester and its people. There is so much potential to capture some amazing images on the day, pictures that will last for years to come as a snapshot of the city on that particular day – that’s the power of photography.”

Visit www.cartridgesave.co.uk to find out more and take part.