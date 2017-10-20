The lucky story behind this rare wildlife photo

The image has just won a prize at the 2017 Golden Turtle International Photography Competition

This rare wildlife photo of an albino whale has won the underwater category at the 2017 Golden Turtle International Photography Competition.

Craig Parry’s unique image, called ‘The Ghost,’ won ‘The Underwater World’ category at the Russian-based competition, which received over 10,000 entries across 92 countries in 2017.

The photographer has revealed how he took the amazing photograph of Migaloo, who is one of only two known albino humpback whales in the world.

Parry took the photograph in July 2016 when Migaloo made its migration up the east coast of Australia past Byron Bay.

He said: “This time of the year, I make it a habit to start my day on the ocean photographing the whales as they migrate along the coast.

“When I saw the white belly of Migaloo reveal itself in the distance I had to look twice – I couldn’t believe it.”

Parry was with his crew at the time and they turned their engines off and drifted along taking photos for about half an hour, while the whale made its way over to them.

However, the winning shot was captured with a bit of luck when he used his camera, water-housing and trigger pole from over the side of the boat in order to continue photographing the other surrounding marine life.

“Migaloo reappeared and gave my camera a cheeky grin,” he said. “Truly the image of a lifetime!”

Parry shot the image with a Sony A7r2, 1/800sec at f/6.3 with ISO 800.

The 2017 Golden Turtle International Photography Competition is in its 11th year and is open to photographers from all countries. Winners were selected in a number of wildlife photo categories from microcosms to landscapes.

Craig Parry is oceanic and nature photographer based in Byron Bay, Australia. His winning image of the albino whale will be part of a display in Moscow until November 5.