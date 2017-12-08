Affinity Photo: ‘Apple’s best iPad app of 2017’ is half price

The photo editing app can be downloaded for £9.99 for a limited period

In celebration of the Affinity Photo editing app being voted as Apple’s best iPad app of 2017, users can download it for half price.

The editing app was awarded the accolade by Apple’s App Store editors six months after the iPad version was unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2017.

The offer allows users to download the app for £9.99 until 12pm GMT on Saturday, December 8.

Announcing Affinity Photo as the App of the Year for 2017, a spokesperson for Apple said: “Affinity Photo is a pro grade photo editor and illustration tool that has wowed not just us, but the professional users and enthusiastic amateurs that it serves, too.”

Affinity Photo calls itself the ‘first fully-featured, truly professional photo editing tool’ to arrive on the iPad.

The app contains comprehensive retouching tools, including dodge, burn, clone, blemish, patch and red eye tools.

Users are also able to correct and enhance images with Levels, Curves, Black and White, White Balance, HSL, Shadows and Highlights. The app allows work across multiple layers, which photo editors can drag and drop between.

For the full features offered on the editing app, check out AP’s comprehensive feature from when it was released.

The iPad app was launched off the back of the successful desktop version of Affinity Photo, which was the Mac App of the Year in 2015.

The offer is available online on the Apple App Store until 12pm on December 9, 2017. Compatible devices are the iPad Air 2, iPad 2017, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch.