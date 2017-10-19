Adobe lets you edit anywhere with cloud-based Lightroom CC

The company is responding to the expanding system of mobile-first applications

Adobe has revealed the latest version of Creative Cloud – Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC – at the Adobe MAX conference.

New features enable you to access and edit your photos from anywhere using searchable keywords to navigate the content. These keywords are automatically assigned with the company’s new artificial intelligence service, Adobe Sensei.

Photoshop Lightroom CC will still be around but it’s been renamed as Adobe Photoshop Lightroom Classic CC with a focus on desktop editing.

Adobe said the new system has been inspired by the expanding system of mobile-first applications. The company has therefore developed a user interface, which automatically synchronises changes across mobile, desktop and the web.

The mobile device apps also have sliders, filters and adjustment tools to try and make the editing process easier when using touch screens. There are also new option choices for users with support for raw files alongside other file formats.

In addition to this, Adobe announced updates to Photoshop CC, InDesign CC, Illustrator CC, and Premiere Pro CC, and the ongoing expansion of its Adobe Stock service.

The complete plan with Lightroom CC, Lightroom Classic CC and Photoshop CC alongside 1TB of cloud storage is available for £19.97 per month.

You can opt for just the new Lightroom CC and 1TB of storage for £9.98 per month or for Lightroom CC, Lightroom Classic CC and Photoshop CC with 20GB of cloud storage for £9.98 a month as well.

Watch out for a detailed guide to the new photo editing features in Amateur Photographer soon.