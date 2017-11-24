Adobe just discounted its Creative Cloud subscription by 20%

In a special Black Friday deal, Adobe has discounted the CC collection of apps

Adobe has announced a 20% off offer on its Creative Cloud subscription, reducing the all apps plan from £49.94 to £39.95 per month.

The company has also reduced the all apps alongside Adobe Stock subscription plan from £73.93 to £63.94.

This discount is only available on Black Friday itself (November 24) but, if you purchase it now, the discount will apply each month for a year.

BUY NOW: Adobe Creative Cloud subscription for £39.95 a month – 20% discount

Adobe recently updated the CC with a new cloud-based Photoshop Lightroom CC that lets you edit across mobile and desktop devices.

In addition to this, Adobe announced updates to Photoshop CC, InDesign CC, Illustrator CC, and Premiere Pro CC, and the ongoing expansion of its Adobe Stock service.