Adobe announces more updates to Lightroom Mobile

Adobe has announced a new host of updates for its iOS and Android Lightroom Mobile apps, including both cosmetic changes and fresh features.

iOS

Lightroom for iOS has seen the addition of a couple of user-requested tools find its way onto the app.

Firstly, users can now use their fingertips to act as a selective brush, letting users selectively paint in enhancements to specific parts of their images.

Then there’s the addition of the Details tab, offering control over sharpening and noise reduction for the whole image.

Finally, following on from the release of the iPad Pro and iPad Pro 2, the interface for the tablet version of Lightroom Mobile has been redesigned to match the larger screen and more comprehensive accessory options.

You can find the Lightroom for iOS downloads here (iPhone) or here (iPad).

Android

Android users have had their app’s look redesigned from the ground up, with a completely new UI that Adobe promises will feel more natural on the OS – though no specifically new features with this update.

The Android version can be downloaded here.