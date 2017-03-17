Adobe 20% OFF offer at Photography Show

Adobe offers 20% off the Creative Cloud Photography plan at The Photography Show 2017

This year Adobe has teamed up with The Photography Show, to offer all visitors 20% off their Creative Cloud Photography plan, a monthly subscription service. The current annual plan is £10.10 per month but with this special offer it will be £8.08 per month, a saving of just over £24 for the year.

All visitors to this year’s show can take advantage of this special offer by downloading the show app on their iOS or Android devices and accessing the exclusive link.

The Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan includes Lightroom CC, Photoshop CC as well as unique mobile syncing capabilities, which allows users to automatically sync photos with Lightroom CC on the desktop. Lightroom on mobile devices also lets users access and edit their entire catalogue of photos on iPad, iPhone as well as Android smartphones and tablets.

The Adobe Theatre is returning to The Photography Show this year from March 18 to March 21, 2017. It will be offering a number of sessions for all levels to help improve and enhance photographer’s image editing skills. From how to make your photos look amazing with Lightroom CC to using Adobe’s mobile apps to create and publish your work, there’s a session for everyone.

Rhian Davies, Group Manager, Consumer and Business Marketing, UK at Adobe said: “Photoshop and Lightroom have been intrinsic to the evolution of digital photography and we are extremely excited to be giving photographers of all abilities the chance to learn more about what Creative Cloud Photography plan has to offer at this year’s show.”