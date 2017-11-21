You can now send 4K photos on Facebook Messenger

According to Facebook, more than 17 billion photos are shared through Messenger every month

Facebook has unveiled new technology to let users send and receive 4K images via Facebook Messenger.

The technology giant claims that the update comes in response to growing demand with 17 billion photos shared via the app each month.

There have been increasing calls from users wanting to share these images at a higher resolution quality than previously provided.

The update is now available for users in the US, Canada, France, Australia, the UK, Singapore, and South Korea who update the app on iPhone and Android.

In the coming weeks, Facebook is planning to roll out 4K resolution to additional countries.

The photos will be shared up to 4,096 x 4,096 pixels per image, which is the highest quality that many smartphones support.

Facebook claims that the new update should have no effect on the speed with which the images are shared.



