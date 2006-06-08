£3k travel assignment up for grabs

A photo commission worth u00a33,000 will go to the winner of this yearu2019s travel photography competition hosted by the publisher of Insight Guides.

A photo commission worth £3,000 will go to the winner of this year?s travel photography competition hosted by the publisher of Insight Guides.

Entrants should submit three colour photos that capture ?the essence of a destination?. They must have been taken since 1 January 2006 and be no larger than 10x8in prints.

Backed by the Independent on Sunday newspaper, the competition is open to amateur and professional photographers aged over 18.

The winner will be despatched to a travel destination ? as yet unnamed ? where they will shoot images for a future Insight Guide travel book.

Two runners-up will be awarded £1,000 and £500 worth of photo gear.

The closing date is 4 September 2006.

The winner will be announced in the Independent on Sunday‘s The Compact Traveller section in September.

Last year?s winner was Justin Hannaford who entered a picture taken in Nice, France (pictured).

Entries which should include full contact details and date of birth and be sent to: Photography Prize, Insight Guides, APA Publications, 58 Borough High Street, London SE1 1XF.

For details visit www.insightguides.com or www.independent.co.uk