24-hour photography project comes to Bristol

In a repeat of its event in Manchester last year, cartridgesave.co.uk is organizing a 24-hour photography event to take place in Bristol on 19 August. The idea is to photograph the city around the clock to build a visual library of what the city looks like in 2017.

To help with the project, they’ve recruited award-winning photographer Mark Waugh and are calling on keen amateur and professional photographers from the surrounding areas to take part in a free photography workshop with him and then head out into the streets to capture as much of the city as possible in 24 hours.

Afterwards, the images will all be transformed into a piece of art that will be displayed in the city.

To find out more and sign up, visit www.cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/a-day-in-the-life-bristol.