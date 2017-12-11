Selection of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards entries released

The images were released to mark the last month of the competition

The World Photography Organisation has released a new selection of entries from the Sony World Photography Awards 2018 to mark the final month of the competition.

Photographers from around the world are invited to enter the $25,000 USD prize, which closes for entry on January 11, 2018 for the professional award.

This selection of images was taken from the Open category, which closes on January 4, 2018, along with the Youth and National Award.

A prize of $5,000 USD will be awarded to the overall Open competition winner while all category winners will receive the latest Sony Digital Imaging equipment.

The shortlist for all competitions of the Awards will be announced on February 28, 2018.

The Open and National Awards winners will be announced March 20, 2018 while the Photographer of the Year and the Professional category winners will be announced April 19, 2018.

The winning and shortlisted images will once again be exhibited at Somerset House, London from April 20 until May 6, 2018.

Continues below…

Photographers can enter the awards at www.worldphoto.org/swpa.

See some of the other photographs in our gallery below.

“I took this photo in Torres del Paine National Park in Chile’s Patagonia region in Feb 2017, I came to this secluded viewpoint in early morning, I was fortunate to get pretty amazing weather.The sunshine shined the famous Cuernos del Paine peaks, they looked magnificent and incredible.”

“Every morning, all the reindeer are released so they can graze all day and at night they all come back themselves. Here we can see one of the Tsataan children taking care of his reindeer before the cold night comes.”

“This photo was taken somewhere in the famous Divisoria Market of Manila and shows 3 generations of men. First is a kid that seems to be playing and the middle-aged man in the centre seems to be thinking of something deeply, while the last man sits very relaxed while reading a newspaper. It is like an evolution from being a playful kid to a relaxed, worry-free old man.”

“At lunchtime in my office I went out to the balcony and when I saw the workers at the construction site next door, I said ‘wow’! I went back inside to get my camera and shot them from the 6th floor. They were looking very peaceful and natural. I returned shortly after, and the moment had passed.”

“My image was taken in July 2017 in the grassland grazing area of Wulangbu Dam in Inner Mongolia, China.”

“Morning glory hot spring in Winter, Yellowstone National Park, USA”