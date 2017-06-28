15 Songs with camera sounds in them – How many do you know?

Photography has a long and well documented relationship with popular music, inspiring songs with camera sounds in them from artists such as Lady Gaga to Kate Bush. The noise of a good shutter sound can be highly pleasing and instantly recognisable, making camera shutter samples an ideal addition to help create atmosphere within a track or as substitute musical instrument.

Following some Friday afternoon office banter regarding the topic we’ve decided to share a round-up of as many songs as we could think of that include camera sounds in them. The songs range from well known pop chart smashes, to relatively forgotten 80s indie music. Why not challenge your friends to name as many of these songs as possible?

Songs with camera sounds

1. Kate Bush – Army Dreamers

2. Michael Jackson – Speed Demon

3. XZIBIT – Paparazzi

4. Fall Out Boy – Our Lawyer Made Us Change The Name Of This Song So We Wouldn’t Get Sued

5. Lupe Fiasco – Super Star

6. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Red Light

How many of these songs did you know of before? Have we missed any out? Feel free to share in the comments section below.