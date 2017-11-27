Buying used camera equipment? Read these tips first

Buying used camera equipment online often gets a bad reputation, with many photographers understandably sceptical due to the potential risks, but be aware and use a reputable reseller and it’s a great way to bag yourself a bargain

Ask yourself what it is you like to shoot and how you plan to use the equipment. After that, do plenty of research: look at product descriptions for shutter counts, condition ratings, pricing and check photos on listings for any damage.

Read the fine print and check that a warranty is included to avoid losing money in the case of any problems with the gear in future. At www.mpb.com, we offer a six-month warranty and all of our used products are checked, approved and photographed for resale so you know exactly what you’re getting.

Be conscious of fraud

When paying, make sure the site you are using has a trusted payment provider like Braintree or Paypal. Also check Trustpilot and their Facebook page for in-depth reviews regarding the buying experience. At MPB, customer satisfaction is extremely important to us, and our service is rated 5* on Trustpilot.

Trade in

Offset the cost when buying by trading in gear you no longer use. We offer a part-exchange service which allows you to save on your new purchase and avoid hanging on to equipment that is going to lose value over time. Just fill out the short form on our site and we’ll send you a quote – if you’re happy with it then we’ll book in your collection at a date that’s convenient for you (paid for and insured by us), which can be as soon as the next day!

Test, test and test

If you are investing in a more expensive camera or lens, this step is definitely worth paying attention to. Although the image quality might be your ultimate deciding factor, also check to see whether you’re happy with all the features that might be important to you. We offer a seven-day returns period, so if you’re not happy with the equipment you can send it back to us and receive a full refund.

