Lomo’Instant Square now works with Fujifilm Instax Mini Film

The vintage-inspired analogue camera has a new add-on to expand its film formats

Lomography has just launched an add-on for its new analogue camera, the Lomo’Instant Square, to allow it to be compatible with Fujifilm Instax Mini Film.

The company known for its experimental photography launched the vintage inspired camera last month on Kickstarter with great success, meeting its initial target of $100,000 USD within five hours.

After response from backers on the website, they introduced an attachable Mini Back to allow users to switch between the formats.

Ease of use is one of the main selling points of the new camera, announced as featuring a fixed 95mm glass lens, which Lomography claims will offer sharp photos. It also comes with an automatic mode, capable of automatically adjusting shutter speed and flash output for the user, working with fixed apertures of f/10 and f/22.

Another unique feature of the analogue camera is its foldable design. The cameras lens is able to collapse in on itself to make what could be quite a bulky camera a little more compact.

The Mini Back is available for $15 USD (approximately £11) as an add-on to the purchase on Kickstarter. The eventual aim is to make it available to purchase separately.

The early bird sale of the Lomo’Instant Square is also available on Kickstarter for $139 USD (approximately £100).

While it might seem odd to purchase cameras on Kickstarter, Lomography has been using the medium as a launch platform to sell the majority of its projects for years.

The Kickstarter campaign has just under 3000 backers so far and runs until September 29.

After the launch of Polaroid Originals and the announcement of their new instant camera, the OneStep 2 last week, analogue is enjoying another resurgence in the market right now.

Are you tempted to get involved in this latest trend of analogue photography? Let us know in the comments below.