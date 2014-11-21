See the photograph the Amateur Photographer team chose as the winner here.

To celebrate Guy Fawkes night on 5th November we asked you to send in your photos of the beautifully lit night sky for your chance to win a £1000 prize package including a SmugMug Business Account, a Nikon D5300 camera with the 18-55mm VRII lens and the winning photograph on a stunning Alumini print from Loxley Colour.

The winner is Tristan Morphew from Cambridge and the winning image is Fort St. George and Midsummer Common Fireworks. Congratulations Tristan!