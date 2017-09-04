Promotional Feature

Building a kit for photography can be very expensive, with the costs of high-end DSLRs, specialist lenses, and high quality accessories all adding up. Don’t let this put you off though – there are ways to minimise the cost of expanding and upgrading your setup.

Upgrade your kit bag – Forget new, go ‘like new’

Buying new may seem appealing, but it isn’t necessary. You can save massively by purchasing a second hand camera in excellent condition, with hardly any signs of use.

There are several options for where to buy used gear. Peer-to-peer sales on auction sites and online classified marketplaces sometimes offer attractive prices, however the anonymity of these sites make them risky options that can lead to issues and further expenses down the road. In addition, there is also a possibility that items aren’t always as described.

When it comes to buying high value gear, it makes sense to go through reputable dealers.

MBP offers a better way to buy, sell and trade

At mpb.com, we focus on helping photographers and filmmakers upgrade their equipment at true market value, making the process as quick and easy as possible for buyers and sellers.

We check, approve and photograph every item sold to us for resale, adding them to our vast and ever-expanding online range with a detailed and honest condition rating and a six month warranty included for peace of mind. We provide next day delivery (or Saturday delivery if you need it), so you can buy today and shoot tomorrow.

As the world’s best photo and video marketplace, we deal with a range of second hand DSLR, telephoto and support equipment as well as accessories including filters, tripods and bags. Our condition ratings range from heavily used to like new, with all products in full working order and priced to reflect their cosmetic state.

Upgrade your kit bag – Simple selling, easy exchanges

Looking to trade in? Our five star rated service is simple – tell us what you’re looking to sell (and buy if you’re upgrading) by filling in the form on our site and we’ll provide you with an instant quote. If you’re happy to go ahead, we will organise and pay for fully insured collection of your equipment at your convenience, which could be as soon as the next day. Once we receive and check over your gear, you receive your money or upgrade within two working days. It really is that easy.