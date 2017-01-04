See your photos in AP’s Reader Portfolio

See your images appear in AP's Reader Portfolio pages.

Photo by Steph Lord, Aylburton

Published in AP dated 7 January 2017



The Reader Portfolio winner chosen every week will receive a Manfrotto PIXI EVO tripod worth £44.95.

Lightweight and portable, the Manfrotto PIXI EVO boasts two different leg angles with a sliding selector enabling you to shoot ground-level images. It’s adjustable, with two-section legs featuring five different steps that adapt the footprint to uneven surfaces. With a payload of 2.5kg, you can tilt the camera 90° to capture incredible images.

Submitting your pictures

If you are sending a CD of high-res images, transparencies or slides by post, you will need to fill in a submission form and also include a contact sheet. Please don’t forget to include a telephone number, address and email address so we can contact you. Submissions should contain no more than 20 images, preferably on a similar theme.

Email a selection of low-res images (up to 5MB of attachments in total) to the AP picture desk email

a selection of low-res images (up to 5MB of attachments in total) to the AP picture desk CD/DVD Send us a disc of high-resolution JPEG, TIFF or PSD images (at least 2480 pixels along its longest length), with a contact sheet

Send us a disc of high-resolution JPEG, TIFF or PSD images (at least 2480 pixels along its longest length), with a contact sheet Via our online communities Post your pictures into our Flickr group, Facebook page or the folder called Reader gallery on our website

Post your pictures into our Flickr group, Facebook page or the folder called Reader gallery on our website Transparencies/prints Well-packaged prints or slides (without glass mounts) should be sent by Special Delivery, with a return SAE

Please send postal submissions to:

AP Picture Desk, Amateur Photographer, Time Inc (UK) Ltd, Pinehurst 2, Pinehurst Road, Farnborough, Hampshire GU14 7BF

Tel 01252 555378/555386

And finally… the published images will appear on the Reader Portfolio webpage with a link to the reader’s website (if relevant) and the Readers Portfolio Album. So, with more ways to send your pictures to us and the chance for exposure not only in the magazine but also on the AP website, what are you waiting for? Send us your images!

