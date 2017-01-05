SanDisk unveils consumer storage products at CES

Today SanDisk unveiled two consumer storage products; a 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card, Premium Edition, the world’s first card that meets the Application Performance Class 1 (A1) requirements and its fastest, high-capacity USB flash drive to date, a 256GB SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive.

256GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card

By meeting the A1 performance standard, the 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card, Premium Edition, delivers the capacity, speed and enhanced capability to deliver a better smartphone experience.

The newly-launched product demonstrates advancement in the existing microSD card format to support application-intensive environments. With the introduction of the Android Marshmallow 6 operating system, users can expand storage capacity on smartphones by selecting the microSD card as preferred or adoptable storage, meaning apps can now be loaded and launched directly from the A1 microSD card, at blazing speeds. The card can hold up to 24 hours of Full HD video3 and with premium transfer speeds of up to 95MB/s. This new SanDisk Ultra microSD card with A1 is designed to provide consumers a faster, more powerful app experience using cards.

Dinesh Bahal, vice president of product management, Client Solutions Business Unit, Western Digital stated: “The microSD card has been an integral part of the digital revolution by providing more options for high performance, high capacity storage for smartphones. SanDisk cards are at the centre of more than two billion consumer devices, and now with this A1 card, we’re proud to play a significant role in continuing to advance the trusted format.”

The new SanDisk Ultra microSD card with A1 is compatible with the SanDisk® Memory Zone app for Android™, giving users an easy way to manage and back up content on their device. The app is available for free through the Google Play™ Store4. The card will be available worldwide in January 2017 with a UK MSRP of £166.99.

256GB SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive

The new drive delivers the speed, capacity, and reliability of an SSD in the convenient form factor of a small USB flash drive – ideal for creative professionals, tech enthusiasts, or anyone who creates and shares massive files.

A game-changer in the USB storage category, the drive is capable of read speeds up to 420MB/s and write speeds up to 380MB/s1. Users can transfer full-length 4K movie to the drive in less than 15 seconds and, with its USB 3.1 interface, consumers can rapidly access and move files on the go, without having to worry about a cable.

Sven Rathjen, vice president of marketing, Client Solutions Business Unit, Western Digital stated: “The combination of SSD performance and a compact USB form factor offers the ultimate performance and convenience for moving files easily and quickly. With its increased capacity and blazing speeds, the SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive is our sleekest, most powerful SanDisk USB device yet.”

The new 256GB SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive will be available in late January 2017 at Amazon.com and Best Buy at a UK MSRP of £125.99.