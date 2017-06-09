Poll – How much photographic gear do you tend to pack for a summer holiday?

Take part in this week's poll!

It’s that time of the year again – time to pack up and ship out in search of somewhere hot, either to relax by a pool or immerse ourselves in different cultures. Everyone’s ideal trip is different, but whether you’d rather sun loungers or sightseeing, the summer holiday is a British institution. And, for keen photographers, it always means one extra-special thing – brand new subjects to find and shoot.

Visiting a new place makes for the perfect opportunity to experiment with new styles of photography on an unfamiliar subject. Never tried street photography before? Use any culture shock to your advantage to find new and interesting ways to explore the life around you in a strange city. Bored of the same old landscapes? Try out the technical challenges of architecture photography.

Of course, how much equipment you want to be lugging about is a real concern – if you’re going to be on your feet for hours, carrying your full repertoire of kit might get a little tiresome. So, what’s your solution to this? Do you take less, or muscle on through? Let us know!